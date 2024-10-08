media release: On most Mondays since 1981 (exceptions: Covid hiatus & federal holidays that fall on Mondays) a small group of pro-peace people have been gathering in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, calling on our government, and all of us, to demand an end to war.

On October 7, after one year of horrific violence and genocide in Palestine/Israel, this almost 45-year-old noon hour vigil will shift to become a DAILY (Monday - Friday) “Walking Vigil for Peace.” (Through October 15. It is yet to be determined if this daily action will go beyond 10/15.)

*** We will not walk on Indigenous Peoples Day - 10/14.

On all the other weekdays (October 7 - October 15) we will begin our “Walking Vigil” at the State St. Corner of the Wisconsin Capitol Square at noon.

All who are outraged by the U.S. support for Israel’s horrific genocidal war are welcome to meet us at any of the places outlined in the schedule below.

Daily Walking Peace Vigil Schedule:

12:00 Noon - State St. corner of the Capitol Square

12:05 PM - Depart for a walk down State St.

12:30 PM - Brief standing vigil near the fountain on the Memorial Library Mall

12:35 PM - Walk back up State St. to the Capitol

1:00 PM - Brief gathering at the State St. corner of the Capitol Square (short song, announcements, and farewells.

Please spread the word:

Print and share this tiny flier (15/page) which we will be sharing along our route.

Print and display this poster wherever you can.

Like and Share this Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/569021459022667/

Share and contribute to this link to offer more information for those that want to learn more and help our efforts to end genocide and war: tinyurl.com/BU-with-Palestine.

Call 608-630-3633 with suggestions for edits or additions to any of these documents.

Please Endorse this Daily Walking Vigil! To join the groups endorsing this action, please call Building Unity at 608-630-3633. With growing support for this action, we may be able to keep it going beyond October 15.