Walking with Ghosts: An Evening of True Crime Hauntings

media release: First Row at $50ADV / $55DOS; GA seats @ $30ADV / $35DOS

Join paranormal researcher, author and podcaster Amy Bruni as she takes you through an unforgettable evening of ghost stories that originated from real-life murders. Was a man truly executed based on the testimony of a ghost? Is one ghostly voice the key to finally solving the Villisca Axe Murders? Is the basement of the post office that now stands where the HH Holmes murder castle once was as haunted as the postal workers there would have you believe? Hear these stories and more, as Amy takes you through an evening of hauntings and the true crime mysteries surrounding them. Before she even takes the stage, peruse her small museum of haunted artifacts and spiritualist memorabilia. And at the end of the night, get your chance to ask her anything. Like, “can a ghost really follow you home?”