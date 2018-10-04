Walkout Against Sexual Assault #CancelKavanaugh

press release: Has recent news upset you? Are you angry that people are denying what happened to Dr. Ford? Do you want to #CancelKavanaugh? Do you see what is happening on Capitol Hill as representative of a larger issue of power and control over survivors?

If yes, then join us and the International Women's Strike on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. and walkout in solidarity with survivors, allies, and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Organized by Young Democratic Socialists of America UW-Madison Chapter, Bell Magazine, International Socialist Organization-Madison, PAVE UW-Madison, Madison Socialist Alternative. Bring your signs, your voices, your friends, and your passion while we march to the steps of Wisconsin's Capitol where we will read our demands and speak out against sexual assault, Kavanaugh, and rape culture.

Attend this planning meeting hosted by the International Socialists Society on Tuesday night: https://www.facebook.com/events/177120036539388/

Be a part of history. Grab all of your friends and come march in solidarity with the Madison Community.