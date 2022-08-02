Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

media release: All movie locations will have restrooms or accessible portable restrooms provided.

The city of Madison Parks Division developed Movies with Madison Parks in harmony with the City's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRTs). Sina Davis, from the Allied Drive Neighborhood, provided the spark and served as the main community driver behind the creation and development of the program. This popular program was named in her honor, just prior to her passing in July 2019. LEARN MORE ABOUT SINA DAVIS.