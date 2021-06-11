× Expand Fond du Lac Festivals Walleye Weekend returns to Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac on June 11-13, 2021.

media release: Fond du Lac Festivals, Inc. (FFI) has made the decision to move forward with the longest running festival in Fond du Lac. Walleye Weekend will return to Lakeside Park on June 11 – 13.

.

Walleye Weekend is a free family festival in beautiful Lakeside Park, located at the foot (bottom) of Lake Winnebago. Highlights include multiple stages with the best musical acts in the region, FamilyLand - a family-friendly area full of children’s activities, a Hole-in-One Challenge, tournaments for all kinds of sports, the ever-popular Walleye Run/Walk, your favorite "fair style" foods, helicopter rides, free kid-friendly shows all weekend long, a family fishing tournament, and so much more. 100% of money raised over the weekend goes toward area non-profits.

“FFI surveyed our concessionaires, volunteers and our board of directors. We found overwhelming support from every sector to move forward with the festival.” Board President, Terry Davis mentions. FFI reserves the right to postpone or cancel the event. Festival organizers will work with our numerous partners to monitor the public health conditions and make necessary adjustments. Events and activities will be planned with physical distancing in mind and masks will be encouraged so that everyone feels comfortable returning to Walleye Weekend in June.

“Walleye Weekend is not just a festival, it’s a return to the traditions and camaraderie that this event has brought to the Fond du Lac community for forty plus years.” says FFI Executive Director, Peter Wilke. “Businesses, organizations and attendees alike look forward to this event all year.”

A non-profit based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin dedicated to a vision of creating community through

events showcasing the Fond du Lac community and enhancing the quality of life for residents and

visitors while assisting and supporting local charitable organizations in their fund-raising efforts.