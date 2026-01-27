media release: The Wallflowers will mark the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Bringing Down the Horse with a nationwide U.S. tour kicking off April 17, 2026. The band will perform their classic album in its entirety, in sequence. The tour will also include a performance at Stagecoach, the world’s largest country music festival.

Originally released on May 21, 1996, Bringing Down the Horse was a critical and commercial triumph. The album peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 and was certified quadruple platinum, cementing the band’s place in ‘90s rock history.

The LP yielded four hit singles:

“6th Avenue Heartache” – Two Grammy nominations (1997)

“One Headlight” – Reached #1 on the Billboard singles chart, winning two Grammy Awards (1998). The songranked #58 on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Pop Songs”

“The Difference” – Grammy nomination (1998)

“Three Marlenas” – Released as the album’s final single in October 1997

Influenced by a slew of first-generation American songwriters including The Band and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, The Wallflowers will also pay tribute on the upcoming tour to the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ by playing Petty’s 1982 album Long After Dark in its entirety and in sequence as well. Jakob Dylan, the band’s chief songwriter, remains a vital performer in American rock music. As part of three decades of work, in 2002, he inducted Tom Petty into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. In 2018, he performed in the critically acclaimed documentary Echo in the Canyon, collaborating with artists ranging from Neil Young and Eric Clapton to Beck, Cat Power, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor. Dylan also contributed songs to several soundtracks, including The Wallflowers’ cover of “Heroes” for the 1998 Godzilla film soundtrack and “Arms of a Ghost” to television series, NCIS Los Angeles and “Nothing But the Whole Wide World” to Friday Night Lights. In 2025 The Wallflowers supported Eric Clapton on his US tour as they have done in the past for him as well as the supporting performances for the Who and The Rolling Stones.

Add to calendar