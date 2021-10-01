press release: Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang presents the SCMG Film Festival, featuring WALTER: The Missing Link

The Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang – Film Festival rides again. This film festival has celebrated many significant motorcycle films over the many years. The “Walter” documentary revives the SCMG Film Festival with the story of this iconic motorcycle legend that chronicles the life and times of this centennial motorcycle’s rebirth. This event kick-starts the SCMG Motorcycle Run of the same weekend.

Walter is a feature-length narrative documentary featuring Walter, a 1913 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Truck, and his former caretaker Michael W. Schuster. This is truly an extraordinary barn-find story that tracks Walter’s service mission delivering on the streets of old Milwaukee, then through forty years of desolation while stored in a horse barn, and finally his rebirth many decades later through a meticulous restoration by Ally Schuster and his grandson Michael. Walter ultimately became an acknowledged motorcycle artifact recognized as the last-known Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Truck in existence. This remarkable motorcycle’s story and the related experiences of those touched by him have delighted enthusiasts and inspired us all to embrace our past and forge relationships for our future.