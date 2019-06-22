press release: Wand's upcoming fifth full-length is a dramatic evolution in the life of a band who've grown ecstatically since their debut, taking even further flights of fancy from the reinventions of Plum and "Perfume." The longer Wand wander from the pulse of their inception, the more teeming life they absorb: Laughing Matter maneuvers spectacularly from start to finish, brimming with eclectic visions, explorations, and exhalations.

For a sample of these new reaches in the Wand-iverse, look no further than "Walkie Talkie," the third pre-release single and latest video from Laughing Matter! Lookin' like it might've beamed in directly from sideways post-punk pastward futures, "Walkie Talkie" shines brightly with the reflective sheen of Wand's modern flicker. Muted neon colors swallow seething imagery as Lee Landey and Evan Burrows' emphatic rhythm section slams into Cory Hanson and Robbie Cody's screaming guitars, whilst Sofia Arrequin's warped Morse keyboards sew the song together at the edges. "Walkie Talkie" is a wheelhouse Wand jammer, a barely-contained swarm of alien and uncanny tones driven to the maximal edge.

× Expand "Walkie Talkie" by Wand

Wand always answer in the affirmative, and their full North American tour will bring the band everywhere and everywhen across the fifty states come June. That's summer break time, kids. Watch "Walkie Talkie" now and join the band on their endless getaway.