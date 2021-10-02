press release: Join guides from the Lodi-Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance on the Wander Lodi Walk through beautiful parks, an historical district and Main Street. Meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park, 225 Water St., Lodi. Afterward, enjoy time shopping and dining in Lodi before your next hike adventure. This will be a 1.5 mile casual, family friendly walk.

This event is part of the Ice Age Trail Alliance's Mammoth Hike Challenge, in which participants will walk along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit three trail communities throughout the month of October. Lodi is located along Wisconsin's 1,100-mile Ice Age Trail and is 1 of 13 Trail Communities statewide.

For more information contact lodivalleychapter@iceagetrail. org or info@lodilakewisconsin.org.