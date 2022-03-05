Dansu Dance Company student performance, 2:30 & 6:30 pm, 3/5, Bartell Theatre. $20 adv.

media release: Come support our nine students who are excited to be back onstage as a company for the first time since 2020 as they perform pieces from local and national choreographers. Our theme this year contemplates the desire to travel that many of us have had over the past two years. Places we miss, places we hope to go, or any adventures along the way.

Local Choreographers: Jayme Shimooka, Kooy Buie, Lauren Lynch, Caylin McGlynn, Brooke Schroeder, and Tania Tandias

National Choreographers: Leigh Brockman Horowitz (St. Louis, MO), Alicia Sunshine Depry-Gbaho (St. Louis, MO), and Amanda Kolsch (New York City, NY)

Great for Kids and Families!

Wanderlust will be performed on the Drury Stage with assigned seating.

Tickets: Adults $20 Kids under 10 $16

COVID-19 UPDATES: (as of 12/2021) The Bartell Theatre requires all audience members 5 and up to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Masks fully covering the nose and mouth are required for everyone 2 and up at all times while inside the Bartell.