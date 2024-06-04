War Abolition Bike Ride

media release: Bring the kids! Bring the adults! Share this post to invite others. Join us for all or part of this short, family-friendly ride at a moderate pace. Questions or if you can help out – warabolition1@gmail.com. For updates on the day of this Move for Peace event, look here or here.

9 am – Meet at Winnebago St & Atwood Ave (Schenk’s Corner), pedal off up Winnebago Street

9:30 – Meet up at the farmers market on the Square – State St corner, 30 W Mifflin St: Greet Madison-Rafah Sister City Project demonstrators there & loop the Square

9:45 – Pedal off from corner of Mifflin & State Street —Ride up State Street then loop Monona Bay

11:00 - End at 640 W Washington Ave (Bandit Tacos and Coffee)