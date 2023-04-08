media release: MADISON Sat. Apr 8. 11 am: World Beyond War and War Abolition Walk.

Meet at Garver Feed Mill (3241 Garver Green, off Fair Oaks Avenue) to Vigil, with a banner, flyer, and/or songs at the Winter Dane County Farmers Market. We'll be on the sidewalk by the Capital City Trail bike path near the west entrance to Garver. 12:00 noon War Abolition Walk to the pedestrian bridge over East Washington Ave & North Marquette St. for a 12:30 pm vigil with banners, greet drivers and bikers; 1:00 pm War Abolition Walk continues north on Starkweather Creek bike path; 1:30 pm Gather at Madison College, corner of Anderson and Wright Streets, vigil with banners; 1:45 pm War Abolition Walk continues on Wright St to Truax; 2:00 - 2:30 Vigil, banner, sing, on the sidewalk across from the gates of Truax ANG Base (3200 Pierstorff St.). More info? warabolition@gmail.com