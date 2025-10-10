from the Activist Calendar: Fri. Oct. 10 7:30 pm Aubergine (1226 Williamson St.) Screening of the The War at Home – the award winning documentary about the 60’s Anti War Movement in Madison. It vividly depicts a decade of resistance from the earliest Vietnam war protest in 1963 to some of the most violent demonstrations through the end of the war in 1973. Using a treasure trove of local TV news film, illuminated by more than twenty original on-camera interviews, The War at Home details the actions and events that turned Madison into one of the major domestic battlegrounds of the Anti War Movement. The Past Doesn't Repeat Itself But Sometimes It Rhymes. Hosted by the Radical Education Project. More info? Visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/764924523061679/