War Made Easy: How Presidents & Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death

media release: Thurs, Aug 28 - Anti-War Film Series shows War Made Easy + Norman Solomon joins us to discuss "The Warfare State of 2025: Enabling Slaughter and Genocide"

6 pm, Madison Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Room 301

WAR MADE EASY brings to the screen the strategies used by administrations, both Democratic and Republican, to promote their agendas for war from Vietnam to Iraq. By familiarizing viewers with the techniques of war propaganda, War Made Easy encourages viewers to think critically about the messages we are surrounded by, which are designed to promote and prolong policies of militarism. The film is based on Norman Solomon's book by the same title.

Norman Solomon will join us by zoom after the film! Norman is an eminent antiwar activist, media critic and a frequent guest on Democracy Now. Let's talk with Norman about how we can challenge militarism and its PR machine! You can send a question in advance for Norman to Brad and Janet at warabolition1@gmail.com. Free popcorn. Watch the trailer here