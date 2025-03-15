War Tax Resistance: Who Can Do It?

media release: War tax resistance is an act of civil disobedience, punishable under the internal revenue code. It is also a powerful way to resist the state and oppose its harmful actions. Join us as we inform ourselves about the diverse ways, reasons, and goals that such an action proposes. RSVP to warabolition@gmail.com.

Lincoln Rice, coordinator of the National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee, will join us by zoom, and local war tax resister Paula Rogge will be with us in person.