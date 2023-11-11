The War To End All Wars

RSVP

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Welcome to the worldwide Veterans Day event - "The War to End All Wars - The Movie"!

Join us at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for an unforgettable in-person event on Veterans Day with a free screening of "The War to End All Wars - The Movie" featuring the music of Sabaton.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the gripping story of World War I and then join Wisconsin Veterans Museum historians for a discussion of the film's historical narrative and hear stories of Wisconsin men and women who were there.

Don't miss this chance to experience history come alive in the worldwide premiere. Free admission. See you here.

Info

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Movies
608-267-1799
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - The War To End All Wars - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The War To End All Wars - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The War To End All Wars - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The War To End All Wars - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 ical