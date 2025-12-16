Warehouse 913 Tours

media release: Private spaces are available beginning January 1 at Warehouse 913, Madison's newest arts space located at 913 Watson Ave. Sizes range from 100 sf to 1500 sf for leases beginning in January, with additional spaces up to 3,100 sf available later in 2026. Semi-customized spaces may be available for artists who commit during the planning phase for the additional areas of the building. New spaces will have 10' to 16' ceilings, concrete floors, and loading dock access.

Sign up for a tour December 20 or 22 through the link. If these dates do not work, email 913watson@gmail.com or text Jolynne Roorda at 608-556-7415 with your interest, and additional tour dates will be added.