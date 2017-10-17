WARF Innovation Awards

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Join us as we celebrate the many researchers who shared their discoveries with us this year. See which discoveries receive a 2017 WARF Innovation Award and hear from the inventors of some of this year's disclosures. Dan Ludois, a 2012 Innovation Award winner, will speak about his progress toward commercializing his winning technology at his company, C-Motive Technologies.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
