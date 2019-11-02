Warhorses, Via Verso, The Heavy Parts

press release: Warhorses (Detroit Heavy Trance Rock) coming through Madison on their "Shadow Gold" Tour

wsg/

Via Verso (Chicago psychedelic, experimental garage rock)

and

Heavy Parts (Madison) - loud riff rock

Listen and pre-order Warhorses "Shadow Gold" LP at www.warhorsesdetroit.com

Warhorses defy easy description, combining Hawkwind-esque psychedelic space rock, heavy metal muscle and 80s synth pop.