Warm Belly Farm Grand Opening

New location, 10 am-6 pm, 9/15, 4311 Vilas Hope Road, Cottage Grove, with garden center, corn maze, kids' activities. $13 admission.

Warm Belly began as a you-pick hydroponic strawberry and apple farm in Fort Atkinson. Based on the success of their first location, Warm Belly acquired the former America’s Best greenhouse location in Cottage Grove in December of 2022.

“We don’t just have a corn maze, we made a corn maze surrounded by sunflowers with photo-ops and surprises,” says Warm

Belly founder Francis Wisniewski. “We don’t just have snacks; we have a beer garden. We actively look for ways to elevate each part of the experience.” Fall-themed activities continue on weekends through October.