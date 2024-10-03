Warm Coat Drdive

media release: Autumn is here, and cooler temperatures are on the way. This fall, Bierock is partnering with the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin (CAC) for a Winter Coat Drive as part of their seasonal charitable event series.

Join us on Thursday, October 3, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Bierock. Bring a warm coat or jacket to donate, or make a financial contribution. Everyone who donates a coat will receive 15% off their bill.