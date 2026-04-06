media release: The greater Madison community is invited to turn creativity into peace and activism at “The Warm Up: Love Your Neighbor with Action.” The free community event will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 3705 N. Sherman Avenue in Madison.

At “The Warm Up,” an inaugural event hosted by Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, people can make action plans and participate in printmaking as an act of love and resistance to hate. Attendees can bring a blank T-shirt(s) or sweatshirt (s) for printing, or create posters and signs.

“Many of us are asking, ‘What more can I do to fight racism, facism, xenophobia, injustice and other inhumane actions and forms of oppression?’” said Annik Dupaty, event organizer. “Collective acts of resistance, demonstrating love for our neighbors, supporting and getting involved with local organizations, staying informed, investing in the wellness of others while practicing self-care are important actions we can all take. That’s why we’ve named this event a warm up - our aim is for this to be one part of many actions and activities around the county that build up to bigger societal changes.”

The event seeks to foster connections and civic engagement among people who are seeking ways to make a difference locally. An “Action Marketplace” will feature local organizations sharing opportunities to get involved in issues including voter rights, Black liberation, immigrant advocacy, wellness and mental health awareness, housing affordability and more. Plus, people can connect with neighbors over conversation, coffee, and treats.

This community action event will be a welcoming and accessible space to all, especially those feeling concerned or frustrated by current events and this administration and unsure of what to do. “Uncertainty in the world is constant, but what we can control is how we can get together in our local community to push things forward. This is how we’re going to see change,” said the Rev. David Hart, III, pastor at Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church.

The event reflects Sherman Church’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, while demonstrating love, care and support to members of the community. “You don’t have to be a ‘church person’ to attend. This is an event where anyone can show up, enjoy some hospitality, connect with other people and organizations and take action,” said Dupaty.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For more information, visit www.shermanavenueumc.org.

About Sherman United Methodist Church

Sherman United Methodist Church (UMC) was founded in 1953 and is part of the First United Methodist Church. Over the decades, Sherman Church has been a cornerstone on Madison’s northside, providing care, community and compassion for those seeking healing, hope and the Holy Spirit. Reverend David Hart, III has served as pastor since June 2016. A multicultural and inclusive community of faith, Sherman UMC is the fastest growing Methodist church in Dane County. All are welcome.