Warming Up with MAUI

press release: The Madison chapter of Navigators USA is hosting a Community Dinner and silent auction at Common Ground (2644 Branch Street, Middleton) on Sunday, December 2 at 5PM - 6:30PM

In a world that could use more tolerance, kindness and love, one organization has made it their mission to help raise socially aware children. Please join Navigators USA - Chapter 79 (Madison, WI) and MAUI: Madison Area Ukulele Initiative for an awesome evening of soup & salad, music & singing, cookie decorating AND a silent auction!

Join our scouts for soup, songs, and community with a purpose!