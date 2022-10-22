media release:Warmth. A Pop-Up Fiber Art Show

Wrap yourself in warmth and luxury as Grand Inspired presents our latest Pop-Up Art Show: Warmth! This Pop-Up Art Show is the perfect venue to find beautiful natural-fiber accessories to dress up your autumn wardrobe. From sensuous hand-painted silk scarves, sassy felted wool hats, classic merino beanies with added flair and cozy wool wraps guaranteed to feel soft and warm. Each unique piece of wearable art is hand crafted by the finest fiber artists.

Saturday, October 22: 10am - 7pm Sunday, October 23: 11am - 4pm