Warner Park and Cherokee Marsh Watershed Study

media release: The city of Madison is completing a watershed study in the Warner Park watershed. The city of Madison contracted with an engineering consulting firm to complete the study. The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations.

A public information meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., July 20, 2023, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

Please note, this project is separate from the Warner Lagoon Water Quality Plan project. However, information from the Watershed Study will help develop more detailed designs for some projects in the Water Quality Plan.

For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.