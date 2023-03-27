media release: Madison Parks is holding a public information meeting for the facility expansion project. The design team and City staff will review the proposed addition's configuration and exterior treatment and answer project questions.

The meeting format is virtual, and will be held on:

WPCRC Expansion Project PIM#2

Monday, March 27, 2023, @ 6 pm

Please join us and register for the meeting at the link located here: Warner Park Community Recreation Center Expansion

Project Overview

This project consists of public engagement and the design and construction of an expansion to the existing Warner Park Community Recreation Center building located at 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704. The building is located in Warner Park near Northport Drive and the Mallards Ballpark. Since the original construction, the need for community recreation and program areas have increased and the building requires an expansion of space. A Programming and Facility Study was completed in 2017 to develop programming needs and options for expansion. The study also documented the need for system upgrades, general performance improvements, accessibility and other health and safety compliance modifications, workspace updates, architectural upgrades, leased space improvements, and site improvements. Please visit City of Madison Park's project page "HERE" for more information about this project's history. The current project will determine the expansion needs through a robust public engagement process. The public outreach will guide the design of the facility addition.