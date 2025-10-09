Warner Park Pickleball Courts

media release: You're invited to a public meeting to provide input on this project!

Join us on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 6:00PM for a virtual public meeting discussing plans for Madison's newest dedicated pickleball court at Warner Park!

What to Expect:

An overview of the proposed plan, schedule, and disturbances to the park

Opportunities to provide feedback and ask questions

Advanced registration is required to attend. A Zoom link will be emailed to you.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, feel free to send comments to bkowalski@cityofmadison.com.