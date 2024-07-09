Warner Park Southeast Recreation Area Plan

media release: The community is invited to attend a public input meeting for the recreation area development located in Warner Park.

A virtual meeting via Zoom is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 6:00pm.

Alder Latimer Burris (District 12) and Alder Myadze (District 18) will be in attendance to hear feedback from area residents.

Staff will provide a presentation of the project, listen to feedback, and answer questions.

Project Information

Madison Parks has identified the need to reconfigure the athletic fields located in the southeast corner of Warner Park. Athletic fields in this area were originally constructed in the 1970s and included 5 softball fields with lighting. One softball field was removed in the late 2000s and two more have been removed since 2020. While the fields do not include outfield fencing, the locations of the light poles are aligned for softball fields and do not allow full-sized rectangular fields to be located in the space. The existing lighting system is also 40-50 years old and does not meet modern lighting standards.

