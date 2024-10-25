× Expand Ian Anderson

media release: Tickets: $23.00 Advance/$25.00 Day Of Show; Kids/Students with ID: $18.00 Advance/$20.00 Day Of Show

Group Discount (10+ Tickets): $20.00 Advance (By phone only.)

Warren Miller is going big for 75 years! Stacked with unbelievable action and unexpected stories, Warren Miller’s 75 will bring fans to powder stashes and chutes around the world, from Canada, Colorado, California, and Utah to Finland, Japan, Austria, and New Jersey. Catch a diverse lineup of snowsports legends, Olympic hopefuls, world champions, X Games stars, and emerging talents on the big screen this fall, including snowboarders Shaun White, Jeremy Jones, Danny Davis, and Toby Miller, plus skiers Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont, Caite Zeliff, Mark Abma, and Aaron Blunck.