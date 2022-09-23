Warrens Cranberry Festival

to

media release: The Festival takes place the last full weekend in September (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Arts & crafts, flea market & other vendor booths are open 7 am-5 pm Friday & Saturday and 9 am-5 pm Sunday, depending on weather and the size of the crowds. The Festival takes place rain or shine, it has never been cancelled due to weather and it never will be.

We are offering Walking Marsh Tours at a cranberry marsh right here in Warrens on Friday & Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm. Visit the Cranberry Display in the Tin Shed behind the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center.

Info

Fairs & Festivals
608-378-4200
to
Google Calendar - Warrens Cranberry Festival - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Warrens Cranberry Festival - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Warrens Cranberry Festival - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Warrens Cranberry Festival - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 ical