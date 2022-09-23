Warrens Cranberry Festival

media release: The Festival takes place the last full weekend in September (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Arts & crafts, flea market & other vendor booths are open 7 am-5 pm Friday & Saturday and 9 am-5 pm Sunday, depending on weather and the size of the crowds. The Festival takes place rain or shine, it has never been cancelled due to weather and it never will be.

We are offering Walking Marsh Tours at a cranberry marsh right here in Warrens on Friday & Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm. Visit the Cranberry Display in the Tin Shed behind the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center.