× Expand provided by Wisconsin Union Directorate A close-up of Sarah Eagle Heart. Sarah Eagle Heart

media release: Award-winning storyteller and author Sarah Eagle Heart will speak at De Luca Forum in the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery Mar. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on the power of advocacy, culture, and connectedness as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee's free lecture lineup.

The event, titled “ Warrior Princesses Strike Back: The Power of Advocacy, Culture, and Connectedness ” will feature a 60-minute lecture followed by a 30-minute audience Q&A. No tickets are necessary – admission is free and open to the public, with live captioning and American Sign Language interpreters upon request prior to the event.

Co-founder and senior advisor to Return to the Heart Foundation, an organization focused on resourcing innovative Indigenous women-led projects, Ms. Eagle Heart brings a unique perspective to shifting culture and amplifying impact through her work.

Further, her book, “Warrior Princesses Strike Back: How Lakota Twins Fight Oppression and Heal Through Connectedness” focuses on how Indigenous activist strategies can be a crucial roadmap for contemporary truth and healing.

Winner of the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media with John Legend, Eagle Heart’s work on the 2019 virtual reality film “Crow: The Legend” is inspired by indigenous legend and shares a story of self-discovery, diversity, and selflessness.

Eagle Heart’s additional works include a 2024 documentary “Lakota Nation vs. United States” and 2023 TEDx “Meant to Be: How Lakota Values Help Us To Be Good Relatives”. She has won awards including the American Express Next Generation Leadership Award (2019) and the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development 40 Under 40 Award (2017).

Through her work, Eagle Heart continues to champion Native American storytelling traditions, Indigenous experiences, and women’s empowerment, inspiring audiences to connect, heal, and drive change.

The student-led WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 11 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.