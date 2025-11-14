media release: As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, questions about the nation’s religious identity continue to spark debate in public life. Historian John Fea, Visiting Fellow in History at the Lumen Center and Distinguished Professor of American History at Messiah University, will address one of the most enduring and controversial of these questions in an upcoming Friday Night Lecture: “Was America Founded as a Christian Nation?”

While “Christian nationalism” dominates today’s headlines, Fea’s lecture offers a historical, rather than political, perspective. Drawing on decades of research, he will explore what the Founders believed about the relationship between Christianity and the American Republic, how the Bible shaped revolutionary thought, and how religion informed the moral and civic vision of the early United States.

The evening will feature three short, engaging talks, interwoven with live Q&A sessions, table discussions, and opportunities for connection. Guests will enjoy a welcoming atmosphere with complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres as they reflect on challenging questions of faith, Scripture, and public life.

November 14, 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., InterVarsity, 635 Science Drive, Madison

Free | Open to the public | Registration required at SLBF.org

John Fea is the author of six books, including Was America Founded as a Christian Nation?: A Historical Introduction, which was a finalist for the George Washington Book Prize. His work examines the intersection of history, faith, and civic life, helping audiences move beyond political rhetoric to a deeper understanding of America’s religious past.