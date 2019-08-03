press release: Rape Crisis Center Benefit art/music show, Wash, Lurner, Eggpants, Darker N' Darker, with art by Marbie, Goblin, Nuudle Lady, Nick Hall, Elyse Clouthier, Jeffrey Halleran, Ashlie Brophy. All proceeds go to Rape Crisis Center. (Originally titled Rock Against Rape, we decided to change the title for this show.) Suggested donation upon entry 5-10$ or anything you can help with is appreciated if you can make it out to SHRED FOR SURVIVORS.