Wash, Xander Anim, Sau'De with Robb Throes, Pherow

press release: M.A.D. Cooperative feature Madison groups and artists at Art In. Multi genre music line up from up and coming Madison artists! Kicking things off is a brand new Madison band Wash, for some dream pop. Next up we bring it around to Xander Anim, giving you soul with feely acoustic, get ready to be blown away. Sau'De's debut show! Featuring Robb Throes, this duet is sure to keeep things hoping. Pherow, closing down the set with the future of lyrical hip-hop!

$5 to get in 21+

Music by:

Pherow

https://soundcloud.com/pherowix

Sau'De featuring Robb Throes

Xander Anim

https://soundcloud.com/xanderanim

Wash

https://www.facebook.com/Washbandd/

Featured Artists: Jozi Anderson, Brian Fable, Rena Newman, Eden Rozak, Devon S, Morgan St. Clair