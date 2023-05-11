Washburn Observatory Open House

media release: Thursday, May 11 & Friday, May 12 from 8:00-10:00 pm

During Commencement week, historic Washburn Observatory will be open on Thursday and Friday night for an open house and free public viewing (weather permitting).

The Observatory is located at 1401 Observatory Drive. Enter on the south side of the building and go up the stairs to the right. More information is available at: https://www.astro.wisc. edu/outreach/observing-at- washburn/#directions