RSVP for Washi Gourd Ornaments

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Create beautiful gourd ornaments as a unique element to your décor. Using small egg gourds and handmade papers and fabrics, you will learn an exquisite technique that can be mastered by anyone. Bring your own scissors, all other supplies will be provided.

Instructor: Deb Ready, The Adorned Gourd

Saturday, January 29, 1-4 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 19

$63 / $50 member

Crafts, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
