RSVP for Washi Gourd Ornaments
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Create beautiful gourd ornaments as a unique element to your décor. Using small egg gourds and handmade papers and fabrics, you will learn an exquisite technique that can be mastered by anyone. Bring your own scissors, all other supplies will be provided.
Instructor: Deb Ready, The Adorned Gourd
Saturday, January 29, 1-4 p.m.
Registration Deadline: January 19
$63 / $50 member
