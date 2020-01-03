press release: Fri. Jan. 3 6:15 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) Wasted – The Story of Food Waste! Screening and discussion of the new documentary- part of the First Friday Film Series. Find out how the world’s top chefs use every scrap of food, how food waste contributes to the climate change crisis, and what you can do every day to solve one of the 21st century’s greatest challenges. Community dinner precedes the film screening at 5:45 pm. Info? # 608-630-3633