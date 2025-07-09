media release: The Water Environment Federation, in collaboration with experts from the New York and Wisconsin wastewater public health monitoring programs, invites you to join us this July at the Fluno Center in Madison for a public forum on wastewater-based epidemiology.

Come learn how monitoring sewage can help detect and respond to public health threats. Hear from national and local experts in sessions such as Wastewater Surveillance 101, Success Stories, and a panel discussion featuring varied perspectives on program impact. The event will conclude with an open Q&A where audience members can engage directly with wastewater experts.

All are welcome—bring your curiosity!

This registration is for in-person attendance only. If you would like to attend virtually, please register on Zoom here.

Have a question you’d like to submit anonymously in advance? Submit it here.

Please note: By registering to attend this event, you agree to WEF’s 2025 Event Attendee Terms and Conditions, available at this link.