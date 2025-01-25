Wastrels, The Apologists, Benny Everett & the Best Intentions

× Expand Bob Koch The Apologists on a loading dock. The Apologists

media release: Wastrels have taken their sweet time, but the new album from the Minneapolis quartet, their first since 2019's Dangerous Summer. By the time they arrive in Madison, they will have put out a lead single, music video, and by god, maybe even a whole-ass album! You can expect loud. You can expect dreamy. You can expect shoegaze. You can expect big intros and even bigger outros. If all goes according to plan, they will veni vidi vici the Crystal Corner stage once again --- Ears ringing, beer clinking. No better way to close out a Saturday night.(featuring East High class of 2000's Ben Mulhern on drums)

The Apologists have been playing for well over 20 years, spreading their love of garage, country, punk etc. through the Madison area. Expect some new songs!

Benny Everett plays rock and roll with the best intentions. Not one to be pigeonholed, you'll hear flavors of classic country, punk, folk, emo, jam and new wave across his new album, Dreams Are Free. Recording live in a Northeast Minneapolis warehouse, Benny and his band, The Best Intentions built upon the sound of 2022 effort, Anybody Home by embracing big harmonies, turning up the guitars, and expanding their sonic universe beyond Americana and folk rock.