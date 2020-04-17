press release: Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam of Watch What Crappens —a podcast that revels in all things Bravo—are taking their highly rated and much beloved show on the road. Crappens features the best friend duo discussing their favorite Bravo TV series and stars, and podcast listeners across the country are embracing their brand of humor and witty takes. Watch What Crappens averages more than 1.3 million listeners per month and has become a fixture in iTunes’ top twenty ranking for TV & Film.

Since Mandelker and Karam streamed their first parodic Real Housewives recap in 2012, they’ve racked up nominations for “Best Podcast” by LA Weekly and earned praise from Mental Floss, who called it “laugh-out-loud” in its list of “19 TV Podcasts You Need To Hear.” Bustle called Watch What Crappens “dependably fantastic,” The Huffington Post declared Crappens the “go-to podcast for all things Bravo;” and Buzzfeed ranked the show on its list of “22 Fantastic Podcasts to Make Your Commute Less Shitty.”

Not bad for a podcast launched as a lark. Mandelker and Karam, who still record the lauded show over Skype, say they’re as surprised as anyone about the show’s success. “We never thought two guys making jokes about the Real Housewives would blow up like this,” said Karam.

Still, devoted Crappens fans eagerly await the daily episodes, which are filled with recurring gags, searing impressions, and surrealist tangents. “We just want to capture that feeling of cracking jokes while you’re watching shows with your friends.,” said Mandelker. “We’re saying what you’re thinking.”

Part of the art of the show is how the pair manage to balance lampooning with real love for the shows.

“We’re huge fans, even if it doesn’t sound like it sometimes,” Karam said. “We’re not trying to troll anyone,” agreed Mandelker. “The truth is, we mock because we love.”

And how do the Bravo stars feel about the mockery? They want in. “Bravo-lebrities” such as

Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Jill Zarin (Real Housewives of New York), and Kate Chastain (Below Deck) have gleefully appeared on the podcast to roast themselves and their castmates.

Bravolebrity appearances also spill into Crappens live shows. Attendees have been treated to guest appearances by stars like Jeff Lewis (Flipping Out), Shannon Beador (Real Housewives of Orange County), LeeAnne Locken (Real Housewives of Dallas), and other good sports from

Below Deck and Summer House. There’s no telling who will show up or what Mandelker or

Karam will say next. The only way to find out is to come to a show, and Watch What Crappens.