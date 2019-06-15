Watches, Wheels & Whiskey

press release: Meet our friends and watch enthusiasts from RedBar Madison & Hamilton Watch Co., featuring exclusive collections, swag, and photo booth. Also showcasing Shinola Detroit and Tavannes watches, and latest designs from William Henry Knives & Jewelry Collection. Enjoy delicious food by North and South Seafood & Smokehouse and Craig's Cake Shop. Whiskey tastings by J. Henry & Sons, Dancing Goat Distillery and Total Wine. See exotic cars from our friends and clients. Save the date...you don't want to miss this fun event!

We would love for you to bring your car for the event. Please call the store at 608-829-1525 to reserve your spot!