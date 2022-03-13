RSVP for Water Advocacy in Wisconsin: Watershed and Statewide Approaches

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., March 17

Allison Madison, sustainability and development coordinator, Wisconsin Salt Wise, and Alli Wenman, WATER Project outreach coordinator, UW–Madison Arboretum. Wisconsin needs action at different scales to protect freshwater resources. The Arboretum’s Water Action to Encourage Responsibility (WATER) Project and the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership work to address water quality issues at watershed and statewide scales. The WATER Project supports local nonprofits with grants, training, and outreach materials to implement stormwater initiatives. Wisconsin Salt Wise began as a local coalition in Dane County and now works statewide to reduce salt pollution into lakes, streams, and drinking water by providing training and promoting best practices. Learn about their work and how you can be a freshwater advocate. Register by March 13.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

Register for the 2022 lectures» Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Research Symposium will take place February 17. As always, it is a free event. Registration is required for the 2022 virtual symposium.