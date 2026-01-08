media release: Water@UW-Madison will host their annual Spring Symposium on April 22 at the Holt Center.

“Blue Futures” captures the urgency and opportunity at the heart of water sustainability. As emerging technologies, scientific innovation, and evolving policy landscapes transform the way we live and work, this event explores their influence on water systems. It highlights the innovations, partnerships, and policies redefining how we understand, manage, and protect our most vital water resources.