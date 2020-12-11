ONLINE: Water@UW
press release: Join us for our live-streamed event: Building Water Connections across the UW System as a Foundation for Collaboration, December 11, 2020 2:00-4:00pm CT
Zoom Registration Link
In collaboration with the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin this event will feature a wide range of speakers from across the system and the state, sharing their stories to inspire connections and collaboration to advance research and education, and leverage water expertise to help address water-related challenges and opportunities. Featuring the following speakers and more!
Further, the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin is hosting a post-event discussion for the purpose of networking around the UW System and the FWC 10 grant challenges. This meeting will take place in a different virtual space than the LiveStream event, which can be accessed by clicking on this link: Post-event Discussion Zoom Meeting link
Jennifer Hauxwell, Associate Director, Aquatic Sciences Center & Chair of the Water@UW Executive Committee, UW-Madison
Margaret Noodin, English Department, Director of the Electa Quinney Institute
Melissa Scanlan, School of Freshwater Sciences, Director of the Center for Water Policy, UW-Milwaukee
Theresa Castor, Communication Department, UW-Parkside
Brian Mahoney, Department of Geology, UW-Eau Claire
Holly Dolliver, Department Chair of Plant and Earth Science, UW-River Falls
Gregory Kleinheinz, Department of Engineering Technology, Director of the Environmental Research and Innovation Center, UW-Oshkosh
Evan Larson, Department of Geography, UW-Platteville
Karen McShane-Hellenbrand, Dance Department, UW-Madison
Thomas Pearson, Social Science Department, UW-Stout
Niti Mishra, Department of Geography & Earth Science, UW-La Crosse
Elisabeth Harrahy, Department of Biological Sciences, UW-Whitewater
Kevin Fermanich, Geoscience and Environmental Science, Director of the Lower Fox River Watershed Monitoring Project, UW-Green Bay
Lorena Rios, Natural Sciences Department, UW-Superior
Paul McGinley, Fisheries and Water Resources, Director for the Center for Watershed Science and Education, UW-Stevens Point
Alexander Latzka, Division of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Fisheries Management Section, Wisconsin DNR
Marissa Jablonski, School of Freshwater Sciences, Executive Director Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, UW-Milwaukee
Water@UW is committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event. To request an accommodation such as ASL interpreting, closed-captioning, or electronic text, please contact water@mailplus.wisc.edu.