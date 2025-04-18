7:30 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturdays and 1 & 6:30 pm Sundays.

media release: Step right up to experience “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at “Water for Elephants,” “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania).

The critically acclaimed, bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative."

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award®-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony Award® nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.