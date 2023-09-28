media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Water Resources Associate James Dodson will present our next webinar, Water for Whooping Cranes Wintering Along the Middle Texas Coast, on Sept. 28.

James will focus on the water needs of Whooping Cranes wintering on the Middle Texas Coast – both drinking water and the water needed to maintain the wintering coastal marsh habitat and food sources, such as blue crabs, they require to thrive.

The freshwater required to meet these water needs, largely derived from freshwater inflows discharging from rivers into the bays, is subject to greater and greater amounts of diversion and use for municipal, industrial and agricultural purposes before it reaches the bays. In addition, increasingly severe droughts in the watersheds of the estuaries along the Middle Texas Coast amplify the challenge of providing fresh water for environmental needs.

The International Crane Foundation has partnered with several organizations to address this issue, including the San Antonio Bay Partnership, Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program, Matagorda Bay Foundation and Texas Water Trade.