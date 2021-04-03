Water is Life (Agua es vída)

press release: (Español abajo)

Water is life for all beings of the world!

This is an event organized by a group of neighbors in Eken Park Neighborhood for our whole Madison Community.

Join together in an act of care for our water and environmental justice in our community!

- The wells and and waterways in Madison are contaminated with Toxic PFAS chemicals

- Our elected officials must act to clean the water, blocking construction of F-35 fighter jets facilities at Truax Field which would add more deadly PFAS to our water

- ACTION: Come leave a glass, jar, or bucket of local lake, river, spring, or tap water on the steps of the City-County Building. Attach a message telling where it's from and why it matters to you, and why we must protect our water!

We will practice social distance, please bring mask too :)

For more information: ekenparkresistance@gmail.com

Agua es vida, para todes los seres del mundo!

Este es un evento organizado por un grupo de vecinos de el barrio de Eken Park para toda la comunidad!

- Los pozos y vías fluviales de Madison esta contaminados con PFAS productos químicos muy tóxicos

- Nuestros funcionarios electos tienen que actuar para limpiar y proteger nuestra agua bloqueando la construcción de las instalaciones de aviones de combate F-35, lo que agregaría más PFAS al agua

- ACCION: Ven y deja un vaso, frasco o balde de agua de lago, rio, manantial o grifo en los escalones del edificio de la ciudad y el condado. Escribe un mensaje que indique de donde proviene el agua, porque te importa y por qué debemos de protegerla.

Porfavor traigan su mascara y practicaremos su sana distancia :)

Más información: ekenparkresistance@gmail.com