media release: Madison Water Lantern Festival is coming up on August 26, 2023!

Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA Water Lantern Festival TODAY two years in a row! The Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.

As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, the Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water as we Light The Water together. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a night that you'll never forget.

Tickets are selling fast!

Use coupon code "PEACE&LOVE" for a $5 discount at checkout!

Visit www.WaterLanternFestival.com for more details.﻿

Venue: Warner Park

2930 N Sherman Ave

Madison, WI 53704

Tickets: On website, https://www. waterlanternfestival.com/ madison.php