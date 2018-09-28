RSVP for Water Quality Monitoring

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Saturday, October 6, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Workshop: Water Quality Monitoring. Become a citizen stream monitor for the Arboretum and Rock River Coalition. You will learn to measure stream flow, temperature, water clarity, and dissolved oxygen, and to assess stream health by examining aquatic insects. Equipment provided; bring a towel, waders or water shoes with toe protection, and your lunch. Instructor: Nancy Sheehan, stream monitoring coordinator, Rock River Coalition. Fee: $60. Registration required by September 28. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
