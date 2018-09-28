RSVP for Water Quality Monitoring

press release: Saturday, October 6, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Workshop: Water Quality Monitoring. Become a citizen stream monitor for the Arboretum and Rock River Coalition. You will learn to measure stream flow, temperature, water clarity, and dissolved oxygen, and to assess stream health by examining aquatic insects. Equipment provided; bring a towel, waders or water shoes with toe protection, and your lunch. Instructor: Nancy Sheehan, stream monitoring coordinator, Rock River Coalition. Fee: $60. Registration required by September 28. Meet at the Visitor Center.