ONLINE: Water Steward Program

press release: Register for our new Water Steward course inspired by our popular Master Recycler program!

Fresh water is Earth’s most precious resource. We all use it every day and can all have an impact on the ability to provide reliable supplies of clean water now and for future generations.

Become a steward of our local waters with our new course! Water Stewards is developed in partnership with Sustain Dane, the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water Partnership, the Madison Water Utility, and the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department.

We’ll meet in two sessions:

Tuesday June 14, 12 PM to 1:30 PM

Tuesday, June 21, 12 PM to 1:30 PM

About the Water Steward Course

Participants will learn about how our local water system works and the human impact on water. You will also gain knowledge and skills about practical actions to conserve, protect, restore, and advocate for our local water systems. Learn the ins and outs of our local water system and get your water questions answered.

The program will give you the tools you need to implement water conservation, protection, and restoration actions in your life. To fully complete the program and receive the water steward certification, participants will complete a water action of their choosing with the support of Sustain Dane.

Water Stewards is based on the education and project model developed as part of the award-winning Master Recyclers course by Sustain Dane.

How to become a Water Steward

Join us for the two 90-minute sessions that are one week apart. The first session is 12 PM to 1:30 PM on Tuesday June 14, 2022 and the second session is 12 PM to 1:30 PM on Tuesday, June 21. Participants will then be supported to complete a water-focused project of their choosing. Enrollment is now open. People enrolled should attend both sessions. The classes will be held online via Zoom. Tuition is $15 for the course with scholarships available.

Access Information

Both sessions are virtual meetings. Access links are available at the bottom of your confirmation email after registration and in reminder emails leading up to the program.

Questions? Contact Program Manager Lorenza Zebell at lorenza@sustaindane.org.

Is the ticket cost a barrier for you? Full or partial scholarships are available. Please contact lorenza@sustaindane.org to learn more.